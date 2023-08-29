Irish kickers using foot skills honed for generations to target football scholarships at US colleges

DUBLIN (AP) — More and more rugby and Gaelic football players are giving American football a shot. The kickers and punters are hoping to earn scholarships to play at U.S. colleges. Tadhg Leader says there’s huge potential. The Irishman says kicking is “part of our DNA” because Irish kids grow up kicking balls in rugby, Gaelic football and soccer. Leader started a development program and brought two recruits to kicking camps in the United States. Both came away with scholarships to FCS schools. One can punt with both feet and signed with Idaho State. The other will play at Monmouth in New Jersey.

