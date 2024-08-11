Irish kicker Charlie Smyth boots winning field goal for Saints in first attempt in a football game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Charlie Smyth stepped up in a crucial moment for the New Orleans, sized up a winning 37-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining, and booted it through the uprights like he does it every day. He didn’t even need the luck of the Irish. The 22-year-old from Newry, Ireland, made the winning field goal to lift that Saints over the Arizona Cardinals 16-14 on Saturday night. It wasn’t just Smyth’s first field goal in his NFL career, but his first field goal attempt at any level of American football.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.