Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris Olympics bid

LONDON (AP) — Boxer Amy Broadhurst is a world champion for Ireland and will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain. The 27-year-old Broadhurst has switched allegiance after not being selected by Ireland for the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok. Instead, she’ll go to Thailand next month representing Britain. British boxing officials made it official on Monday when they announced their contingent of fighters for Bangkok. Broadhurst was born in Ireland but also holds a British passport through her English father. Broadhurst won the 2022 world and European championships for Ireland at light-welterweight.

