Iriafen has career highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds, No. 15 Stanford women roll past Hawaii 87-40

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 15 Stanford to an 87-40 win over Hawaii in the season opener for both teams. Freshman Nunu Agara added 18 points in her debut while Brooke Demetre had 12. Iriafen was 10-of-14 shooting, Agara 5 of 7 and Demetre 4 of 5 as the Cardinal shot 48.5%. Agara was also 8 of 9 from the foul line, where Stanford made 19 of 20. Demetre was one of three players with eight rebounds as the Cardinal had an amazing 60-18 advantage on the boards.

