Iriafen, Brink power No. 3 Stanford past rival California 84-49

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, powering a balanced scoring attack and leading No. 3 Stanford past California 84-49 for the Cardinal’s 11th straight victory in the Bay Area rivalry. Cameron Brink contributed 14 points and four blocked shots for the Cardinal, who won their fourth straight win since a 67-58 loss to 15th-ranked USC that ended a 12-0 start at home. Ugonne Onyiah scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Cal, which never got in sync against the more physical, fast-paced Stanford attack.

