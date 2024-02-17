Iriafen, Brink power No. 3 Stanford past rival California 84-49

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen (44) reacts after teammate Hannah Jump scored against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, powering a balanced scoring attack and leading No. 3 Stanford past California 84-49 for the Cardinal’s 11th straight victory in the Bay Area rivalry. Cameron Brink contributed 14 points and four blocked shots for the Cardinal, who won their fourth straight win since a 67-58 loss to 15th-ranked USC that ended a 12-0 start at home. Ugonne Onyiah scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Cal, which never got in sync against the more physical, fast-paced Stanford attack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.