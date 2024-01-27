Iriafen, Brink lead No. 6 Stanford Cardinal to an 80-50 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Cameron Brink scored 20 points with 16 rebounds and No. 6 Stanford handled Arizona State 80-50. Hannah Jump had 13 points as Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,204th game, extending her NCAA career record for victories in women’s and men’s programs. Jalyn Brown scored 17 points and Trayanna Crisp had 16 for the Sun Devils, whose victory at Washington last week broke a six-game losing streak. The Cardinal won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.