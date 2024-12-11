Iriafen and Watkins score 20-plus points in helping No. 5 USC rout Fresno State 89-40

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 12 rebounds, JuJu Watkins added 21 points and No. 5 Southern California defeated Fresno State 89-40 for the Trojans’ fifth win in a row. Iriafen and Watkins combined for 18 of USC’s 22 free throws. Rayah Marshall had 13 rebounds to help the Trojans improve to 9-1. Fresno State was led by Mia Jacobs and Holly Griffiths with 11 points each. The Bulldogs dropped to 7-4, including a loss to No. 1 UCLA last month. USC held Fresno State to just eight points in the second quarter and six points in the third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.