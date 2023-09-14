Ireland’s Sexton and Murray reunited for Tonga at Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Ireland has plumped for the old firm of Conor Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton as the halves to face Tonga in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Nantes. Murray is among only four changes — plus two positional — to the starting side which beat Romania 82-8 last Saturday in Bordeaux. Sexton starred against Romania with an impressive first game in six months. He scored two tries and kicked seven of eight between the posts. Usual scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has been rested and Murray given a start after coming off the bench last weekend. Murray and Sexton will play a 69th test together. Flanker Josh van der Flier and hooker Ronan Kelleher have come into the pack. Mack Hansen is on the wing in place of Keith Earls.

