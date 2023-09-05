Ireland’s Evan Ferguson will miss Euro qualifiers against France and Netherlands through injury

DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — Ireland says striker Evan Ferguson will miss his country’s two upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a knee injury. The Brighton teenager scored his first senior hat trick in a 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday and is considered one of Ireland’s brightest prospects. The knee problem was confirmed after he joined up with his national team for the games against France and the Netherlands. Ferguson’s absence is a big blow to Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next summer’s tournament in Germany. Ireland is currently in third place in Group B on three points after one win and two losses.

