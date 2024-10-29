Ireland’s City of Troy is 5-1 morning-line favorite for $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — City of Troy was made the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a full field of 14 for the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar. The Ireland-bred will break from the No. 3 post under Ryan Moore in his first start on dirt on Saturday. He will try to give Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien his first victory in the Classic after two runner-up showings. Fierceness was made the 3-1 second choice at the post position draw. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the colt will break from the No. 9 post under John Velazquez. Fierceness notched wins in the Jim Dandy and Travers at Saratoga last summer.

