Ireland’s Bealham having HIA check while Sheehan can be picked to face Springboks

TOURS, France (AP) — Only prop Finlay Bealham’s availability in the Ireland squad is doubtful for the blockbuster pool match with South Africa at the Rugby World Cup next weekend. Bealham went in against Tonga as a halftime replacement on Saturday to give tighthead Tadhg Furlong a rest, but he lasted only nine minutes before being removed for a head injury assessment. Furlong returned to see out Ireland’s 59-16 win in Nantes. Bealham was still being assessed when Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt met the media on Sunday. Catt says first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan will be available to face the Springboks next Saturday at Stade de France. Sheehan sprained a foot ligament four weeks ago in the warmup win over England in Dublin. He’s back running.

