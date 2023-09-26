Ireland wins the toss and decides to bowl against England in 3rd ODI

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the County Ground in the third and final match of their one-day international cricket series. England leads the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI by 48 runs. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of wet weather. Both teams made one change for Tuesday’s game. England left-arm seamer Luke Wood replaces George Scrimshaw and Ireland’s Theo van Woerkom comes in for Andy McBrine. England is without all of its Cricket World Cup-bound players. Zak Crawley is captain of the second-string team. Ireland failed to qualify for next month’s World Cup in India.

