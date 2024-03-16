Ireland wins back-to-back Six Nations after edging stubborn Scotland 17-13

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has won successive Six Nations by overcoming a bold Scotland, nerves and the late withdrawal of key man Hugo Keenan to prevail 17-13 at Lansdowne Road. The Irish appeared to break Scotland’s rugged resistance with 15 minutes to go after its second converted try for 17-6. The tension drained out of the packed stadium. But a brilliant converted try by Scotland’s Huw Jones suddenly brought them within four points with three minutes left. But Ireland wasn’t rattled. It comfortably contained the Scots in their own half and expertly managed the last minutes even with 14 players after replacement flyhalf Harry Byrne was sin-binned.

