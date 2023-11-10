Ireland striker Evan Ferguson extends contract at Brighton to 2029

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Promising young striker Evan Ferguson has extended his contract at Premier League club Brighton to June 2029. The 19-year-old Ireland international has scored five league goals this season including a hat trick in a victory over Newcastle. He scored 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions last season. Ferguson first drew attention when he came off the bench for Dublin club Bohemians at age 14 in a friendly against Chelsea in 2019. He switched to Brighton two years later. His goal against Latvia in March made him Ireland’s youngest scorer since Robbie Keane netted as a teenager in 1998.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.