Ireland soccer great Robbie Keane hired to coach Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv

By The Associated Press
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 22, 2016 file photo, Ireland's Robbie Keane applauds at the end of the Euro 2016 Group E soccer match between Italy and Ireland at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, France. Keane has been hired by Maccabi Tel Aviv for the Ireland great’s first head coaching job in European soccer. The club said in a statement Keane signed a two-year contract and will arrive in Tel Aviv in the coming days to begin work. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Ireland great Robbie Keane has been hired to coach Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. It will be his first job leading a team that plays in European soccer competitions. The club says Keane signed a two-year contract and will arrive in Tel Aviv in the coming days. Maccabi will play in the Europa Conference League on July 27 against Romanian club Petrocub Hîncești in the second qualifying round. The former Tottenham, Liverpool, Inter Milan and LA Galaxy forward briefly coached in India in 2018. Maccabi finished third in the Israeli league last season.

