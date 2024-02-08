Ireland shun handshakes with Israel at basketball qualifier after antisemitism accusation

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The Ireland women’s team has shunned the normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying on Thursday after being outraged by accusations of antisemitism by an Israeli player. The accusations made by Israel player Dor Saar on the Israeli Basketball Association’s official channels prompted Basketball Ireland to report them to FIBA Europe. Forfeiting the match was rejected because Ireland would have faced sanctions. Instead, there were no handshakes, no exchange of gifts or standing side by side for the national anthems before the qualifier in Riga, Latvia, an alternative venue because of the war in Gaza. Among Saar’s comments about the Irish, she said, “It’s known that they are quite antisemitic and it’s no secret.”

