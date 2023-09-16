Ireland ready for Springboks after taking apart Tonga at Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Ireland has accounted for Tonga 59-16 and also accounted for all fingers, toes, arms and legs in mostly good order after a successful Rugby World Cup gamble in Nantes. The Irish first team was risked for a second straight match to build up a head of steam for their showdown with defending champion South Africa next weekend and the risk paid off. Backup tighthead prop Finlay Bealham appeared to be the only injury. But Ireland’s key players came through unscathed, they got the bruising hit-out needed, and a Tonga team self-described as its best ever was taken apart clinically. As a bonus, captain Jonathan Sexton tallied 16 more points and passed Ronan O’Gara and Neil Jenkins to fourth on the all-time international points list.

