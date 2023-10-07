Ireland ready for All Blacks in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after blitzing Scotland

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland has blitzed Scotland 36-14 to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a six-try demolition in Paris. Fullback Hugo Keenan helped himself to two tries while left winger James Lowe, lock Iain Henderson, hooker Dan Sheehan and center Garry Ringrose got one each. Ireland topped Pool B ahead of defending champion South Africa, which it beat 13-8 in a titanic contest. This one was never close as Ireland cruised to a national record-extending 17th straight win. Scotland’s two tries came after it was already 36-0. But the Irish have never passed the quarters and coach Andy Farrell’s team meets three-time champion New Zealand when they return to Stade de France next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.