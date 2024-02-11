Ireland racks up another big Six Nations win over Italy to go 2 from 2 in title defense

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has racked up another huge home win over Italy by scoring six tries in a 36-0 hammering that kept the defending champions on course for unprecedented back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations. Hooker Dan Sheehan went over twice along with tries for flyhalf Jack Crowley, No. 8 Jack Conan and wingers James Lowe and Calvin Nash. It was a happy homecoming for the Irish, who hadn’t played at Lansdowne Road since before last year’s Rugby World Cup. A 19th win in 20 home test matches against the Azzurri came a week after a 38-17 victory over France.

