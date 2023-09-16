Ireland puts Tonga away at the Rugby World Cup, underdog Portugal harasses Wales and Samoa arrives

By The Associated Press
Ireland's Bundee Aki runs with the ball before scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland gambled on fielding its first team against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup just a week out from a huge showdown with defending champion South Africa. The Irish made it pay off by putting eight tries past the Tongans in a clinical 59-16 mauling. That has confidence sky-high ahead of the game of the pool stage on paper against the No. 2 Springboks next Saturday. Wales got a bonus-point fourth try in the last play to beat feisty underdog Portugal 28-8. Samoa won its opening game of the tournament against debutant Chile 43-10.

