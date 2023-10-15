Ireland heartbreak again in another Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — This was the Ireland team that was finally going to go all the way at the Rugby World Cup. Instead, the Irish were knocked out in yet another quarterfinal by 28-24 to an underdog New Zealand side that produced the special performance it needed to have a hope. Ireland had everything going for it. Ireland embraced adversity and prepared for every eventuality except for an All Blacks team that would turn back the clock to 2015 when it last won the Rugby World Cup. The Irish slumped in tears at the end. Captain Jonathan Sexton shook his head at the final whistle, disbelieving his 118th Irish test was his last. He’s retiring and was emotional on the field until he was joined by his son.

