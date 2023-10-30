Ireland fans star at successful Rugby World Cup in France but cards for fouls frustrate

PARIS (AP) — Although Ireland lost its top ranking at the Rugby World Cup in France its fans remain very much undefeated at No. 1. Legions of green-clad Ireland supporters belting out “Zombie” by the Cranberries after each game at Stade de France, or bellowing “The Fields of Athenry” during them, will linger long in the memories of the 10th edition of the tournament. Host France lost the chance to finally win the World Cup despite starting in style with a 27-13 win against New Zealand that raised hopes sky-high. Chile won over fans in its World Cup debut and Portugal secured a remarkable win over Fiji. Overall this tournament was more successful than when France hosted it in 2007 despite problems with stadium access and congestion.

