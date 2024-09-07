Ireland fans prove they haven’t forgiven Rice and Grealish

DUBLIN (AP) — England players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish have been targeted by protesting Ireland fans during the UEFA Nations League match in Dublin. The players both previously represented Ireland and were jeered inside Aviva Stadium. A banner had pictures of Rice and Grealish alongside the words, “The snakes are back.” Rice opened the scoring for England in the 11th minute but didn’t celebrate.

