Ireland edges South Africa in Rugby World Cup clash of titans. England romp and Portugal draw

PARIS (AP) — Ireland has defeated defending champion South Africa 13-8 in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at the Rugby World Cup that exceeded the hype at Stade de France. Both sides scored a try each but Ireland slotted all of its goalkicks while South Africa missed four of five, leaving 11 points in the wind. Jonathan Sexton’s penalty put Ireland ahead 10-8 an hour in, and his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a 77th-minute penalty. South Africa’s last-minute lineout drive was smothered and turned over and Ireland extended its 14-month winning streak to 16 tests. Portugal and Georgia both missed late goalkicks and finished with an 18-18 draw in Toulouse. Henry Arundell scored a record-tying five tries for England as they sliced apart tournament newcomer Chile 71-0.

