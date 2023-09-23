Ireland edges South Africa in Rugby World Cup clash of titans. England romp and Portugal draw

By The Associated Press
Ireland celebrate as they defeat South Africa during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aurelien Morissard]

PARIS (AP) — Ireland has defeated defending champion South Africa 13-8 in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at the Rugby World Cup that exceeded the hype at Stade de France. Both sides scored a try each but Ireland slotted all of its goalkicks while South Africa missed four of five, leaving 11 points in the wind. Jonathan Sexton’s penalty put Ireland ahead 10-8 an hour in, and his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a 77th-minute penalty. South Africa’s last-minute lineout drive was smothered and turned over and Ireland extended its 14-month winning streak to 16 tests. Portugal and Georgia both missed late goalkicks and finished with an 18-18 draw in Toulouse. Henry Arundell scored a record-tying five tries for England as they sliced apart tournament newcomer Chile 71-0.

