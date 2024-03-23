Ireland draws with Belgium 0-0 after missed penalty

DUBLIN (AP) — Evan Ferguson has missed a first half penalty and Ireland has drawn with Belgium 0-0 in a friendly in Dublin. The striker had the chance to put Ireland ahead in the 28th minute at Aviva Stadium after Arthur Vermeeren was adjudged to have handled in the area. But Ferguson’s spot kick was saved by the legs of Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels. The draw means Belgium has extended its unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

