Ireland confirms Rugby World Cup quarterfinal with All Blacks. England avoid upset, Wales lose star

By The Associated Press
Ireland's Tadhg Beirne waves to fans after the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside of Paris, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland has confirmed a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal with three-time champion New Zealand after blitzing Scotland by six tries and 36-14. Ireland has topped Pool B ahead of defending champion South Africa. The Springboks will play host France in the quarters next weekend. Ireland cruised to a 17th straight win, one behind the tier one world record. It led 36-0 before Scotland replied. England avoided a massive upset when it came from 17-8 down to beat Samoa 18-17 in Lille. Pool D was already won by quarterfinal-bound England which likely faces Fiji next week. A tournament-ending broken arm to Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe’s groin injury have marred Wales’ 43-19 win against Georgia in Nantes. Wales has won Pool C and awaits the winner between Japan and Argentina.

