Ireland confirms Rugby World Cup quarterfinal with All Blacks. England avoid upset, Wales lose star

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland has confirmed a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal with three-time champion New Zealand after blitzing Scotland by six tries and 36-14. Ireland has topped Pool B ahead of defending champion South Africa. The Springboks will play host France in the quarters next weekend. Ireland cruised to a 17th straight win, one behind the tier one world record. It led 36-0 before Scotland replied. England avoided a massive upset when it came from 17-8 down to beat Samoa 18-17 in Lille. Pool D was already won by quarterfinal-bound England which likely faces Fiji next week. A tournament-ending broken arm to Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe’s groin injury have marred Wales’ 43-19 win against Georgia in Nantes. Wales has won Pool C and awaits the winner between Japan and Argentina.

