Ireland bowling first against Canada in Twenty20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and opted for Ireland to bowl first against Canada in the Twenty20 World Cup on Long Island. Both sides seek a first win after losing their opening games against India and the United States, respectively. Ireland has made one change, leaving out wrist spinner Benjamin White and bringing in pacer Craig Young. Canada has made one change; spin allrounder Junaid Siddiqui comes in for off-spinner Nikhil Dutta. The pitch at Nassau County Stadium has come under sharp criticism for its dual-paced nature. Even the slow-paced outfield is in the spotlight.

