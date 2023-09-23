Ireland beats South Africa 13-8 in titanic Rugby World Cup clash

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland won the Rugby World Cup’s second clash of the titans by edging No. 2-ranked South Africa 13-8 in a brutal encounter. Right winger Mack Hansen scored Ireland’s try after 33 minutes _ the first South Africa has conceded this tournament _ and left winger Cheslin Kolbe replied with a try for the Springboks early in the second half of a pulsating contest. South Africa was on top for considerable spells but paid the price for bad kicking from flyhalf Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk. They missed 4/5 for 11 points lost. Replacement flyhalf Jack Crowley’s penalty for Ireland left South Africa needing a try to draw with only three minutes left. Ireland held on to extend its test winning streak to 16.

