Irby scores only TD to give ETSU 16-9 win over VMI to end season

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Devontae Houston rushed for 104 yards Bryson Irby ran for a touchdown and Ewan Johnson kicked three field goals as East Tennessee State defeated VMI 16-9. Irby’s touchdown, a 1-yard plunge, came after the Keydets had a punting problem that gave the Buccaneers the ball on the 17-yard line. Otherwise, both teams finished drives with field goals. Johnson’s kicks came from 22, 20 and 40 yards, the last making it 16-3 early in the second half for the Bucs. Caden Beck had a 39-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive and then hit a pair from 48 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.