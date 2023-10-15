Irby runs for 137 and a TD, Borisch adds 2 rushing TDs, ETSU beats Wofford 35-10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Bryson Irby ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, Zach Borisch added two rushing TDs and East Tennessee State beat Wofford 35-10. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Arnold picked off a pass from Pauly Seely and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown and ETSU led the rest of the way. Irby ripped off a 56-yard scoring run to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half that gave the Buccaneers a 27-0 lead with 12:15 left in the third quarter. Pauly Seely was 15-of-31 passing for 114 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown to Dylan Djete in the fourth quarter for Wofford. The Terriers have lost eight straight, dating to last season.

