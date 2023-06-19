Iraola becomes 4th Basque coach in Premier League after taking over at Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has become the latest coach from the Basque region to take charge of a Premier League team after being hired by Bournemouth hours after Gary O’Neil was fired. O’Neil departs despite keeping the team up last season with four matches to spare. Iraola joined after his contract expired at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. Rayo finished in 11th place in La Liga last season in his third year at the team. Rayo had a high-energy, heavy-pressing style under Iraola. He joins fellow Basque coaches Mikel Arteta, Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery into England’s top division.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.