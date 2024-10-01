Iran forward Taremi nets past Israel goalkeeper Glazer in match between Inter and Red Star

MILAN (AP) — Iran forward Mehdi Taremi scored his first goal for Inter Milan as he struck a penalty past Israel and Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Omri Glazer hours after his country launched a barrage of missiles at Israel. Taremi played a crucial role in Inter’s 4-0 victory over Red Star in the Champions League by also setting up two of his team’s other goals. Inter was already 3-0 up when Lautaro Martinez won a penalty and he handed the ball to Taremi and embraced the Iranian. Shortly before kickoff at San Siro, Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel in the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.