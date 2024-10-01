Iran forward Taremi nets past Israel goalkeeper Glazer in match between Inter and Red Star

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal from penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Red Star, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Iran forward Mehdi Taremi scored his first goal for Inter Milan as he struck a penalty past Israel and Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Omri Glazer hours after his country launched a barrage of missiles at Israel. Taremi played a crucial role in Inter’s 4-0 victory over Red Star in the Champions League by also setting up two of his team’s other goals. Inter was already 3-0 up when Lautaro Martinez won a penalty and he handed the ball to Taremi and embraced the Iranian. Shortly before kickoff at San Siro, Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel in the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict.

