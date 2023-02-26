Iran clinch final World Cup berth in Asian playoffs

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iran has clinched Asia’s final qualifying spot for the basketball World Cup despite losing its final playoff game 86-74 to China. Going into the final round of playoff matches, Iran and Kazakhstan were the last teams left with hopes of qualifying for the World Cup from Group F, which contained already-qualified Australia, China and Japan. Iran only needed to match Kazakhstan’s result in its final game against Australia to clinch its world cup spot. The Kazakhs lost 98-53 at Melbourne, meaning Iran’s fourth quarter fade-out against China in Hong Kong didn’t end their World Cup campaign.

