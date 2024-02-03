Iran beats Japan 2-1 to reach Asian Cup semifinals with Jahanbakhsh’s late penalty. Host Qatar wins

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s last-minute penalty gave Iran a 2-1 win over Japan and a place in the Asian Cup semifinals for just the second time since 2004. Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall. Iran will next play host Qatar, which beat Uzbekistan 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate in their quarterfinal encounter.

