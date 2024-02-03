Iran beats Japan 2-1 to reach Asian Cup semifinals with Jahanbakhsh’s late penalty. Host Qatar wins

By The Associated Press
Japan's Takumi Minamino reacts after their team lost the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s last-minute penalty gave Iran a 2-1 win over Japan and a place in the Asian Cup semifinals for just the second time since 2004. Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall. Iran will next play host Qatar, which beat Uzbekistan 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate in their quarterfinal encounter.

