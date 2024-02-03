Iran beats Japan 2-1 to advance to Asian Cup semifinals after Jahanbakhsh converts late penalty

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s last-minute penalty gave Iran a 2-1 win over Japan and a place in the Asian Cup semifinals for just the second time since 2004. Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the 96th minute to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall. Ko Itakura had been whistled for the foul and Jahanbakhsh gave goalkeeper Zion Suzuki no chance. Iran came from behind after Hidemasa Morita put pre-tournament favorite Japan ahead in the first half of an entertaining quarterfinal match at Education City Stadium. Mohammad Mohebi leveled the score in the 55th minute. Iran will face either host Qatar or Uzbekistan in the semifinals.

