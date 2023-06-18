Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners on Belmont card

NEW YORK (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. has ridden five winners at Belmont Park, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses. Three of Ortiz’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive, who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer. Ortiz won the second for Kelly Breen and the fifth for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. Ortiz Jr. is a four-time Eclipse Award-winning rider who has nearly 200 wins this year. He leads the jockeys’ standings at the spring-summer meet with 43 victories.

