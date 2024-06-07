Iowa’s Jones is taking medical disqualification, retiring from basketball after injuries from crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Ava Jones will take a medical disqualification and retire from college basketball.

The school and Jones announced the decision Friday, saying Jones would remain on scholarship and work toward her degree at Iowa. She was not cleared to play as a freshman last season as she recovered from injuries suffered when she and her family were struck by a car being driven by a driver under the influence in 2022 in Kentucky. The crash killed her father and seriously injured her mother as well.

Ava Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury, torn ligaments in both knees and a shoulder injury, according to ESPN.

“I would like to start by saying how grateful I am to have been part of the Iowa women’s basketball program,” Jones said in a social media post.

“It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I will no longer be a member of the women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye.

“I’d like to thank my family for the never-ending support and I am excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Coach Jan Jensen said the program supports Jones’ decision.

“She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being,” Jensen said in a statement.

