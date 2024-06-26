Iowa’s Jan Jensen hires coach of Division III Washington U. and a Tar Heels’ staffer as assistants

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Randi Henderson, the head coach at Division III Washington University, and North Carolina assistant Sean Sullivan have been hired as women’s basketball assistants at Iowa, coach Jan Jensen announced Wednesday.

Henderson was 103-54 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at the St. Louis school. She also led the Bears to four top-three finishes in the University Athletic Association.

Henderson also was an assistant at Charlotte for two years, head coach at Coe College in Iowa for nine years and head coach at Minnesota-Morris for one year. The Cedar Falls native was a three-year starter for Iowa from 1998-2001.

Sullivan was director of player personnel, development, and recruiting operations at North Carolina for two seasons and was promoted to assistant last season. Sullivan also has worked at Pittsburgh and Penn State. He also will hold the title of general manager with the Hawkeyes.

He was a women’s basketball manager for four years when he attended Iowa and later was the team’s video coordinator.

Henderson and Sullivan filled openings created by the retirements of head coach Lisa Bluder and assistant Jenni Fitzgerald after last season.

Jensen, who had been Bluder’s top assistant for two decades, was named head coach May 14. She took over a program that has reached the NCAA championship game two straight years.

