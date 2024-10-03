Iowa will try to slow down No. 3 Ohio State and its arsenal of offensive weapons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa has a reputation for stout defenses, but there’s likely some head-scratching going on in meetings this week as the Hawkeyes ponder Ohio State’s arsenal of offensive weapons.

When Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) visits the No. 3 Buckeyes on Saturday, defenders will have to account for the one-two punch of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield.

Then they’ll have to figure out how to cover receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith and how to rattle a quarterback, Will Howard, who is experienced and proficient at distributing the ball to the stars.

“Needless to say, they’re balanced, and they have good talent at all positions,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is seeking his 200th victory this week. “It’s not like you can load up in any one area, you just have to play great team defense. It’s probably the only way you have a chance to slow them down.”

This will be toughest test yet for the Buckeyes, who in their Big Ten opener last week held Michigan State scoreless in the second half on the way to a 38-7 win.

Iowa’s defense has been excellent so far, ranked 15th in the nation in points allowed and 18th in yards allowed per game. The Hawkeyes are giving up just 62 rushing yards per game, just behind the 61.8 allowed by the Ohio State defense.

“It will be the best coached defense that we’ll face all season long,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “They make you earn everything you get.”

Grinding it out

Speaking of the ground game, Iowa’s offense has been one-dimensional so far, and there’s no indication that’s going to change Saturday.

The game plan has worked so far for Iowa: Give the ball to running back Kaleb Johnson and block for him.

The third-year player from the Cincinnati area rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Iowa’s 31-14 road win over Minnesota last week.

He’s second in the nation with 685 rushing yards and tied for third with nine touchdowns. Even in the 20-19 loss to Iowa State in Week 2, Johnson ran for 187 yards and two scores.

“They’re just doing a great job creating scenes for him, and he’s a fantastic back,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “I just see that they’re creating formations and ways to make it hard on the defense to maintain your proper positions. They get guys out of whack, and then he’s able to crease it.”

QB1 again

Ohio State and Iowa both have quarterbacks who have been around the block. Howard spent four years at Kansas State before landing in Columbus for a fifth. Cade McNamara did three years at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and is playing his second season at Iowa with varying results.

Jeremiah rising

Smith, Ohio State’s freshman receiver, keeps living up to outsized expectations. Last week he caught five passes for 83 yards, including a one-handed touchdown catch, and ran for another score on a 19-yard reverse. He has 19 grabs for 364 yards and five TDs through the first four games.

He said it

Kelly, who spent many years on the sideline as a head coach, was asked how different it is for him coaching from the press box, which is typically where coordinators sit during the game.

“You can go to the bathroom between series if you have to,” Kelly said.

