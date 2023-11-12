Iowa State runs over BYU for third straight road win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 45-13 victory over BYU on Saturday night.

Becht now has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, one shy of matching the freshman record set by current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jaylin Noel caught both touchdown passes and tallied 98 yards on five receptions.

The Cyclones (6-4, 5-2 Big 12) churned out a season-high 234 yards rushing, moved to 5-0 all-time against BYU and earn their third straight road win. Abu Sama led the way with 110 yards and two scores on eight carries. Coming into the game, Iowa State ranked 12th in the Big 12 with 117.6 rushing yards per game.

Jake Retzlaff threw for 104 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in his second start for BYU. Retzlaff also had 64 of the Cougars’ season-high 188 yards rushing. BYU (5-5, 2-5) lost its third straight game after once again starting slow and struggling to finish drives.

BYU dug an early hole with a pair of quick turnovers inside its own 35-yard line. Retzlaff threw an interception to Will McLaughlin on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage and McLaughlin returned it to the BYU 28. Then Ray Paulo fumbled a kickoff return following Iowa State’s first scoring drive and Drew Surges jumped on the ball at the BYU 17.

The Cyclones took advantage of the miscues. Becht capped a three-play drive following the interception with a 4-yard toss to Noel to put Iowa State on the board. Chase Contreraz added a 31-yard field goal after Surges’ fumble recovery, giving the Cyclones a 10-0 lead.

BYU ran six straight plays – highlighted by a 36-yard scamper from Robbins – to set up a 5-yard pass from Retzlaff to Jojo Phillips that cut the deficit to 10-7.

Iowa State countered with three touchdown runs to extend its lead to 31-7 by halftime. Three different running backs found the end zone – Eli Sanders on a 4-yard run, Cartevious Norton on an 11-yard scamper, and Sama on a 13-yard burst.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones became bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons behind one of their most complete games in all three phases this season.

BYU: All the wheels fell off for BYU’s offense after one early scoring drive. The Cougars totaled just four yards on nine plays in the second quarter and could not climb out of the resulting hole they dug for themselves.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Texas on Saturday.

BYU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

