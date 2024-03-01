Iowa State promotes tight ends coach Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator as part of staff shuffle

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State assistant Taylor Mouser has been promoted to offensive coordinator as part of staff changes following Nate Scheelhaase’s departure for the Los Angeles Rams, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell announced Friday.

Mouser replaces Scheelhaase, who joined the Rams’ staff last month, and will continue coaching tight ends.

Noah Pauley has added passing game coordinator to his responsibilities as wide receiver coach and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton will assume run game coordinator duties.

Campbell also announced former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl has joined the staff as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Jake Waters, previously hired as running backs coach, will shift to coaching quarterbacks.

