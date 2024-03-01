Iowa State hires ex-NDSU offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl as RB coach. Jake Waters shifts to QBs

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has hired Tyler Roehl as assistant head coach and running backs coach, coach Matt Campbell announced Friday.

Jake Waters, who was named running backs coach last week, will move to coaching quarterbacks.

Roehl previously was offensive coordinator at North Dakota State, where he won seven Football Championship Subdivision championships. Roehl had been hired as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State in January.

“We are excited to have Tyler join our staff,” Campbell said. “He’s been a part of many championship teams and has great understanding of the habits needed to perform at a high level. The experience he has will be a positive to our program going forward.”

Last season NDSU led the FCS in rushing, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. The Bison were in the top five nationally in rushing four of the last five years.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.