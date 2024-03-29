Iowa hires independent investigator to look into women’s gymnastics team culture under Larissa Libby

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has hired an independent investigator to look into the environment in the women’s gymnastics program after members of the team and staff brought forward concerns regarding head coach Larissa Libby, the athletic department announced Thursday night.

Libby has been placed on paid administrative leave, not as a disciplinary measure but to protect the integrity of the review, the school said in a statement.

Phil Catanzano, co-founder of the Boston-based Education and Sports Law Group, will conduct the investigation.

“We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they train and compete in a respectful and safe environment,” the statement said.

Libby is in her 20th year as head coach and 24th year on the staff. The Hawkeyes have been represented in NCAA regionals, individually or as a team, 23 straight years. She has been chosen Big Ten coach of the year three times.

Iowa will have three gymnasts compete in the NCAA California Regional from April 4-7.

