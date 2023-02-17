Iowa hands Ohio State seventh straight defeat 92-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 24 points, Kris Murray added 20 and Iowa handed Ohio State its seven straight loss with a 92-75 victory on Thursday night.

Perkins sank 11 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten). Murray made 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers. Ahron Ulis added 12 points, while Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort scored 10 apiece. Sixth-year senior Conner McCaffery had a career-high 13 assists to go with seven points and six rebounds.

Reserve Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12) with 20 points. McNeil hit all four of his 3s, giving him 200 for his career. Brice Sensabaugh scored 16 points and Bruce Thornton 11.

Both teams shot 57% overall. Ohio State made 8 of 15 from beyond the arc and made all 11 foul shots. Iowa was 10-of-27 shooting from distance and hit 8 of 11 foul shots. The Hawkeyes had a 30-22 rebound advantage, including 11 off the offensive glass that led to a 15-4 edge in second-chance points.

Perkins had 12 points, Sandfort came off the bench to score all 10 of his and Iowa built a 47-36 lead at halftime. Sensabaugh nailed a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 36-35 lead with 2:56 left before halftime before the Hawkeyes answered with consecutive 3s.

Iowa upped its lead to 67-47 with 13:23 left to play on two Ulis free throws. The Hawkeyes’ advantage grew to 25 on a 3-pointer by Conner McCaffery with 9:19 remaining. Murray’s 3-pointer gave Iowa its biggest lead 88-60 with 5:30 to go.

Ohio State’s last win was a 93-77 romp over Iowa on Jan. 21.

The Hawkeyes travel to play Northwestern on Sunday.

The Buckeyes travel to play No. 3 Purdue on Sunday.

