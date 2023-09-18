Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (9)
|4-0
|90
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-0
|81
|2
|3. Bettendorf
|4-0
|71
|3
|4. Waukee
|3-1
|54
|T8
|5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|4-0
|45
|5
|6. Pleasant Valley
|2-1
|43
|T8
|7. Ankeny Centennial
|2-2
|30
|10
|8. Ankeny
|2-2
|20
|NR
|9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|2-2
|13
|NR
|(tie) Waterloo West
|3-1
|13
|NR
|(tie) Waukee Northwest
|2-2
|13
|T6
Others receiving votes: Davenport West 6. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5. Johnston 3. Cedar Falls 1. Council Bluffs Lincoln 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (3)
|3-1
|80
|5
|2. Adel ADM (4)
|3-1
|68
|T8
|3. Eldridge North Scott
|3-1
|59
|1
|4. Bondurant Farrar
|3-1
|56
|NR
|5. Gilbert (1)
|4-0
|48
|7
|6. Alleman North Polk
|3-1
|39
|NR
|7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|2-2
|34
|10
|8. Norwalk
|3-1
|28
|2
|9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)
|2-2
|26
|3
|10. Glenwood
|3-1
|20
|T8
Others receiving votes: Pella 9. Marion 8. Decorah 7. Le Mars 5. Boone 4. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3. Ballard 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Creston (1)
|4-0
|77
|4
|3. Hampton-Dumont
|4-0
|58
|9
|4. Sioux City Heelan
|4-0
|52
|8
|5. Clear Lake
|4-0
|48
|6
|6. Harlan
|3-1
|45
|7
|7. Davenport Assumption
|3-1
|36
|10
|8. Solon
|3-1
|30
|NR
|9. Sioux Center
|3-1
|14
|NR
|10. Mount Vernon
|3-1
|10
|2
Others receiving votes: Algona 8. Manchester West Delaware 8. Nevada 7. Independence 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Van Horne Benton 3. Charles City 2. Grinnell 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (5)
|4-0
|84
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (3)
|4-0
|83
|2
|3. Inwood West Lyon (1)
|4-0
|75
|3
|4. Hull Western Christian
|4-1
|63
|4
|5. Tipton
|4-0
|39
|T7
|6. Spirit Lake
|4-1
|35
|NR
|7. Osage
|3-1
|25
|10
|8. Greene County
|3-1
|17
|NR
|9. Monticello
|3-1
|16
|NR
|10. Cherokee
|3-1
|13
|6
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 9. Chariton 9. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 8. Carroll Kuemper 6. Donnellson Central Lee 4. Goose Lake Northeast 3. Monroe PCM 3. Sheldon 2. West Union North Fayette 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (8)
|4-0
|86
|1
|2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|4-0
|72
|3
|3. Iowa City Regina (1)
|4-0
|69
|2
|4. Treynor
|4-0
|55
|4
|5. Underwood
|3-1
|49
|9
|(tie) Denver
|4-0
|49
|5
|7. Wilton
|5-0
|40
|7
|8. Dike-New Hartford
|2-2
|19
|NR
|9. Sigourney-Keota
|3-1
|18
|NR
|10. Pella Christian
|2-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Jewell South Hamilton 4. Hudson 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Ansgar (4)
|4-0
|78
|2
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)
|4-0
|68
|5
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|4-0
|66
|4
|4. Lisbon (1)
|4-0
|59
|3
|5. Madrid (1)
|4-0
|56
|T8
|6. AC GC
|4-0
|46
|7
|7. Britt West Hancock
|3-1
|39
|6
|8. Nashua-Plainfield
|4-0
|19
|NR
|9. Lake Mills
|3-0
|17
|NR
|10. Akron-Westfield
|3-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Earlham 9. Lynnville-Sully 9. Columbus Junction 6. Arlington Starmont 4. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 3. IKM/Manning 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1. Logan-Magnolia 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (4)
|4-0
|80
|1
|2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2)
|4-0
|73
|T2
|3. Winfield-Mount Union (3)
|4-0
|72
|T2
|4. Bedford
|4-0
|64
|4
|5. Remsen Saint Mary’s
|4-0
|54
|5
|6. Clarksville
|5-0
|41
|8
|7. Westside Ar-We-Va
|4-0
|32
|10
|8. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
|3-1
|24
|NR
|9. Lenox
|3-1
|13
|NR
|(tie) Central City
|3-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wayland WACO 12. Moravia 5. Marengo Iowa Valley 5. Audubon 3. Montezuma 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.
