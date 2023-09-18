Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (9)4-0901
2. West Des Moines Dowling4-0812
3. Bettendorf4-0713
4. Waukee3-154T8
5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson4-0455
6. Pleasant Valley2-143T8
7. Ankeny Centennial2-23010
8. Ankeny2-220NR
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy2-213NR
(tie) Waterloo West3-113NR
(tie) Waukee Northwest2-213T6

Others receiving votes: Davenport West 6. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5. Johnston 3. Cedar Falls 1. Council Bluffs Lincoln 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (3)3-1805
2. Adel ADM (4)3-168T8
3. Eldridge North Scott3-1591
4. Bondurant Farrar3-156NR
5. Gilbert (1)4-0487
6. Alleman North Polk3-139NR
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central2-23410
8. Norwalk3-1282
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)2-2263
10. Glenwood3-120T8

Others receiving votes: Pella 9. Marion 8. Decorah 7. Le Mars 5. Boone 4. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3. Ballard 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (8)4-0891
2. Creston (1)4-0774
3. Hampton-Dumont4-0589
4. Sioux City Heelan4-0528
5. Clear Lake4-0486
6. Harlan3-1457
7. Davenport Assumption3-13610
8. Solon3-130NR
9. Sioux Center3-114NR
10. Mount Vernon3-1102

Others receiving votes: Algona 8. Manchester West Delaware 8. Nevada 7. Independence 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Van Horne Benton 3. Charles City 2. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (5)4-0841
2. Central Lyon-GLR (3)4-0832
3. Inwood West Lyon (1)4-0753
4. Hull Western Christian4-1634
5. Tipton4-039T7
6. Spirit Lake4-135NR
7. Osage3-12510
8. Greene County3-117NR
9. Monticello3-116NR
10. Cherokee3-1136

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 9. Chariton 9. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 8. Carroll Kuemper 6. Donnellson Central Lee 4. Goose Lake Northeast 3. Monroe PCM 3. Sheldon 2. West Union North Fayette 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (8)4-0861
2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac4-0723
3. Iowa City Regina (1)4-0692
4. Treynor4-0554
5. Underwood3-1499
(tie) Denver4-0495
7. Wilton5-0407
8. Dike-New Hartford2-219NR
9. Sigourney-Keota3-118NR
10. Pella Christian2-113NR

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Jewell South Hamilton 4. Hudson 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. St. Ansgar (4)4-0782
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)4-0685
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)4-0664
4. Lisbon (1)4-0593
5. Madrid (1)4-056T8
6. AC GC4-0467
7. Britt West Hancock3-1396
8. Nashua-Plainfield4-019NR
9. Lake Mills3-017NR
10. Akron-Westfield3-112NR

Others receiving votes: Earlham 9. Lynnville-Sully 9. Columbus Junction 6. Arlington Starmont 4. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 3. IKM/Manning 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1. Logan-Magnolia 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (4)4-0801
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2)4-073T2
3. Winfield-Mount Union (3)4-072T2
4. Bedford4-0644
5. Remsen Saint Mary’s4-0545
6. Clarksville5-0418
7. Westside Ar-We-Va4-03210
8. Gilbertville-Don Bosco3-124NR
9. Lenox3-113NR
(tie) Central City3-113NR

Others receiving votes: Wayland WACO 12. Moravia 5. Marengo Iowa Valley 5. Audubon 3. Montezuma 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

