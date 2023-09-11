Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (7)3-0791
2. West Des Moines Dowling (1)3-0712
3. Bettendorf3-0655
4. Dubuque Hempstead3-0438
5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson3-036NR
6. Johnston2-1279
(tie) Waukee Northwest2-12710
8. Waukee2-118NR
(tie) Pleasant Valley1-118NR
10. Ankeny Centennial2-114NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Marion Linn-Mar 8. Waterloo West 8. Ankeny 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Falls 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (6)3-078T1
2. Norwalk3-0593
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier2-1497
4. Le Mars3-0419
5. Epworth Western Dubuque2-1394
6. Decorah3-030NR
7. Gilbert3-027NR
8. Glenwood (1)2-1236
(tie) Adel ADM (1)2-123T1
10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central2-1218

Others receiving votes: Alleman North Polk 18. Bondurant Farrar 15. Indianola 8. Boone 6. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (7)3-0781
2. Mount Vernon3-0642
3. Nevada (1)3-0623
4. Creston3-051T4
5. Webster City3-0436
6. Clear Lake3-037NR
7. Harlan2-1318
8. Sioux City Heelan3-026NR
9. Hampton-Dumont2-018NR
10. Davenport Assumption2-1157

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Van Horne Benton 6. Humboldt 3.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (3)3-0742
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)3-0731
3. Inwood West Lyon3-0653
4. Hull Western Christian3-0524
5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie3-0406
6. Cherokee3-0357
7. Tipton3-025NR
(tie) Chariton3-025NR
9. Donnellson Central Lee3-012NR
10. Osage2-19NR

Others receiving votes: Clarinda 8. Sheldon 6. Spirit Lake 6. Monticello 4. Greene County 3. Monroe PCM 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1. Roland-Story 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (6)3-0691
2. Iowa City Regina (1)3-0559
3. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac3-0532
4. Treynor3-04810
5. Denver3-0467
6. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1)2-1353
7. Wilton3-031NR
8. Sumner-Fredericksburg3-025NR
9. Underwood2-1246
10. Hudson3-021NR

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 10. Pella Christian 8. Dike-New Hartford 8. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Waterloo Columbus 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 1. Ridge View 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Lynnville-Sully (1)3-0662
2. St. Ansgar (2)3-064T5
3. Lisbon (1)3-0484
4. Moville Woodbury Central (1)3-0453
4. Troy Mills North Linn3-045T5
6. Britt West Hancock2-1301
7. AC GC (1)3-027NR
8. Madrid3-0259
8. Mount Ayr (2)2-12510
10. South Central Calhoun3-023T7

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 18. Nashua-Plainfield 10. Packwood Pekin 9. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Columbus Junction 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (1)3-0643
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2)3-0631
(tie) Winfield-Mount Union (3)3-063T4
4. Bedford (1)3-0547
5. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)3-0526
6. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire3-0288
7. Baxter3-026NR
8. Clarksville4-024NR
9. Lansing Kee3-015NR
10. Westside Ar-We-Va3-011NR

Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 10. Wayland WACO 6. Central City 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 5. Montezuma 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Lenox 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2. Clarinda Academy 2.

