Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points, and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (5)2-0682
2. West Des Moines Dowling (2)2-0651
3. Marion Linn-Mar2-0487
(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie2-0488
5. Bettendorf2-0449
6. Cedar Falls1-133NR
7. Ankeny1-1193
8. Dubuque Hempstead2-013NR
9. Johnston2-1114
10. Waukee Northwest1-19NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6. West Des Moines Valley 4. Sioux City East 3. Waterloo West 3. Waukee 3. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Adel ADM (4)2-0635
(tie) Eldridge North Scott (3)2-063T1
3. Norwalk2-048T3
4. Epworth Western Dubuque2-046T6
5. Alleman North Polk2-038T8
6. Glenwood2-035T6
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier1-130T3
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central1-118T1
9. Le Mars2-013NR
10. Indianola1-17T8

Others receiving votes: Decorah 5. Bondurant Farrar 5. Boone 5. Gilbert 4. Oskaloosa 2. Des Moines North 2. Newton 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (5)2-0685
2. Mount Vernon (1)2-059T2
3. Nevada2-0531
4. Humboldt (1)2-0314
(tie) Creston2-03110
6. Webster City2-0309
7. Davenport Assumption2-024T2
8. Harlan1-1237
9. Van Horne Benton2-022NR
10. Independence2-0139

Others receiving votes: Sioux City Heelan 8. Boyden-Hull-RV 8. Clear Lake 7. Hampton-Dumont 6. Fort Madison 2.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Central Lyon-GLR (3)2-0662
2. Van Meter (3)2-0641
3. Inwood West Lyon2-0543
4. Hull Western Christian (1)2-042T10
5. Clarinda2-033T10
6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie2-0247
7. Cherokee2-023T10
8. Monroe PCM1-1135
9. Sheldon2-012NR
10. Monticello2-08NR
(tie) West Burlington-Notre Dame2-08NR

Others receiving votes: Albia 7. Roland-Story 6. Chariton 5. Spirit Lake 4. Donnellson Central Lee 4. Goose Lake Northeast 4. Tipton 3. Osage 2. Mediapolis 2. Greene County 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (5)2-0681
2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac (2)2-0612
3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca2-046T8
4. Waterloo Columbus2-0365
5. Jewell South Hamilton2-035NR
6. Underwood1-132T6
7. Denver2-028T6
8. Pella Christian2-022NR
9. Iowa City Regina2-020NR
10. Treynor2-011NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Sigourney-Keota 7. Grand View Christian School 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Wilton 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)2-0691
2. Lynnville-Sully2-0532
3. Moville Woodbury Central2-0383
4. Lisbon (1)2-0354
5. Troy Mills North Linn2-0347
(tie) St. Ansgar2-0345
7. Logan-Magnolia2-0239
(tie) South Central Calhoun2-0238
9. Madrid2-021T10
10. Mount Ayr2-016NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Nashua-Plainfield 6. Southwest Valley 6. IKM/Manning 5. Columbus Junction 4. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Earlham 3. AC/GC 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3)2-058T1
2. Wayland WACO (2)2-053T4
3. Anita CAM (1)2-050T4
4. Lenox (1)2-0473
(tie) Winfield-Mount Union2-0476
6. Remsen Saint Mary’s2-035T1
7. Bedford2-0318
8. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire2-013NR
9. Montezuma2-0107
10. Central City2-08T10
(tie) Edgewood-Colesburg2-08NR

Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 6. Clarksville 4. Janesville 3. Lansing Kee 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Belle Plaine 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Afton East Union 1. Baxter 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.