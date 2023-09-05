Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points, and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (5)
|2-0
|68
|2
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (2)
|2-0
|65
|1
|3. Marion Linn-Mar
|2-0
|48
|7
|(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie
|2-0
|48
|8
|5. Bettendorf
|2-0
|44
|9
|6. Cedar Falls
|1-1
|33
|NR
|7. Ankeny
|1-1
|19
|3
|8. Dubuque Hempstead
|2-0
|13
|NR
|9. Johnston
|2-1
|11
|4
|10. Waukee Northwest
|1-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6. West Des Moines Valley 4. Sioux City East 3. Waterloo West 3. Waukee 3. Pleasant Valley 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Adel ADM (4)
|2-0
|63
|5
|(tie) Eldridge North Scott (3)
|2-0
|63
|T1
|3. Norwalk
|2-0
|48
|T3
|4. Epworth Western Dubuque
|2-0
|46
|T6
|5. Alleman North Polk
|2-0
|38
|T8
|6. Glenwood
|2-0
|35
|T6
|7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|1-1
|30
|T3
|8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|1-1
|18
|T1
|9. Le Mars
|2-0
|13
|NR
|10. Indianola
|1-1
|7
|T8
Others receiving votes: Decorah 5. Bondurant Farrar 5. Boone 5. Gilbert 4. Oskaloosa 2. Des Moines North 2. Newton 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (5)
|2-0
|68
|5
|2. Mount Vernon (1)
|2-0
|59
|T2
|3. Nevada
|2-0
|53
|1
|4. Humboldt (1)
|2-0
|31
|4
|(tie) Creston
|2-0
|31
|10
|6. Webster City
|2-0
|30
|9
|7. Davenport Assumption
|2-0
|24
|T2
|8. Harlan
|1-1
|23
|7
|9. Van Horne Benton
|2-0
|22
|NR
|10. Independence
|2-0
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Sioux City Heelan 8. Boyden-Hull-RV 8. Clear Lake 7. Hampton-Dumont 6. Fort Madison 2.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Lyon-GLR (3)
|2-0
|66
|2
|2. Van Meter (3)
|2-0
|64
|1
|3. Inwood West Lyon
|2-0
|54
|3
|4. Hull Western Christian (1)
|2-0
|42
|T10
|5. Clarinda
|2-0
|33
|T10
|6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|2-0
|24
|7
|7. Cherokee
|2-0
|23
|T10
|8. Monroe PCM
|1-1
|13
|5
|9. Sheldon
|2-0
|12
|NR
|10. Monticello
|2-0
|8
|NR
|(tie) West Burlington-Notre Dame
|2-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Albia 7. Roland-Story 6. Chariton 5. Spirit Lake 4. Donnellson Central Lee 4. Goose Lake Northeast 4. Tipton 3. Osage 2. Mediapolis 2. Greene County 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (5)
|2-0
|68
|1
|2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac (2)
|2-0
|61
|2
|3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|2-0
|46
|T8
|4. Waterloo Columbus
|2-0
|36
|5
|5. Jewell South Hamilton
|2-0
|35
|NR
|6. Underwood
|1-1
|32
|T6
|7. Denver
|2-0
|28
|T6
|8. Pella Christian
|2-0
|22
|NR
|9. Iowa City Regina
|2-0
|20
|NR
|10. Treynor
|2-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Sigourney-Keota 7. Grand View Christian School 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Wilton 2.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (6)
|2-0
|69
|1
|2. Lynnville-Sully
|2-0
|53
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central
|2-0
|38
|3
|4. Lisbon (1)
|2-0
|35
|4
|5. Troy Mills North Linn
|2-0
|34
|7
|(tie) St. Ansgar
|2-0
|34
|5
|7. Logan-Magnolia
|2-0
|23
|9
|(tie) South Central Calhoun
|2-0
|23
|8
|9. Madrid
|2-0
|21
|T10
|10. Mount Ayr
|2-0
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Nashua-Plainfield 6. Southwest Valley 6. IKM/Manning 5. Columbus Junction 4. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Earlham 3. AC/GC 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3)
|2-0
|58
|T1
|2. Wayland WACO (2)
|2-0
|53
|T4
|3. Anita CAM (1)
|2-0
|50
|T4
|4. Lenox (1)
|2-0
|47
|3
|(tie) Winfield-Mount Union
|2-0
|47
|6
|6. Remsen Saint Mary’s
|2-0
|35
|T1
|7. Bedford
|2-0
|31
|8
|8. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire
|2-0
|13
|NR
|9. Montezuma
|2-0
|10
|7
|10. Central City
|2-0
|8
|T10
|(tie) Edgewood-Colesburg
|2-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 6. Clarksville 4. Janesville 3. Lansing Kee 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Belle Plaine 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Afton East Union 1. Baxter 1.
