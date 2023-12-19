Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4)
|5-0
|47
|2. Dallas Center-Grimes
|5-0
|43
|3. Waukee
|7-1
|36
|4. Linn-Mar, Marion
|(1)
|6-0
|33
|5. Cedar Falls
|3-1
|25
|6. Dubuque, Senior
|5-0
|23
|7. Valley, West Des Moines
|3-2
|16
|8. North Scott, Eldridge
|6-1
|13
|9. Ankeny
|6-1
|12
|(tie) Bettendorf
|5-2
|12
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6. Iowa City, West 1. Waterloo, West 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|1. Nevada (1)
|7-0
|42
|2. Decorah (3)
|6-0
|37
|3. Clear Lake
|5-0
|32
|(tie) ADM, Adel (1)
|5-1
|32
|5. Solon
|5-0
|21
|6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|5-2
|20
|7. Williamsburg
|5-0
|12
|8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|3-3
|11
|(tie) Keokuk
|6-1
|11
|10. Carroll
|4-2
|9
Others receiving votes: Ballard 8. Maquoketa 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Clarke, Osceola 3. Knoxville 2. Lewis Central 2. Mount Pleasant 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|1. Hudson (1)
|7-0
|43
|2. Western Christian, Hull
|(3)
|8-0
|40
|3. West Burlington (1)
|8-0
|39
|4. Roland-Story, Story City
|6-0
|32
|5. West Lyon, Inwood
|8-0
|31
|6. Underwood
|7-1
|26
|7. Monticello
|7-0
|24
|8. Unity Christian, Orange City
|7-0
|12
|9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
|6-1
|6
|10. Osage
|8-0
|5
Others receiving votes: Treynor 4. Pella Christian 3. South Hamilton, Jewell 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2. Grand View Christian 2. East Sac County 2. Cascade,Western Dubuque 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|1. Keota
|8-0
|39
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)
|7-0
|39
|3. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue (1)
|8-0
|35
|4. Lake Mills
|8-0
|30
|5. Winfield-Mount Union (1)
|7-1
|24
|6. Kee, Lansing
|8-0
|22
|7. South O’Brien, Paullina
|7-0
|21
|8. Earlham
|6-0
|15
|9. Madrid
|5-2
|13
|10. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|9-0
|10
Others receiving votes: Bellevue 9. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. West Fork, Sheffield 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Baxter 2.
|—————
