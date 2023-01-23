Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)12-0881
2. Waukee13-2714
3. Sioux City, East (2)14-0663
4. Waukee Northwes13-2632
5. Indianola13-1535
6. Valley, West Des Moines10-3467
7. Dubuque, Senior12-2306
8. North Scott, Eldridge11-219
8. Waterloo, West12-2198
10. Ankeny Centennial9-4159

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8)13-0891
2. Clear Lake10-175T4
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1)10-3662
4. MOC-Floyd Valley11-246T4
5. Marion12-3457
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City11-3436
7. Webster City7-4363
8. North Polk, Alleman11-2228
9. Humboldt8-42010
10. Des Moines, Hoover9-4149
(tie) Newton7-414NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5)14-0861
2. Central Lyon (4)11-0822
3. West Burlington14-0523
4. Western Christian, Hull12-1496
5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids13-0474
6. Roland-Story, Story City13-1435
7. Lake Mills15-0359
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca14-2308
9. Alburnett13-2237
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont12-214

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)14-0801
2. Grand View Christian (3)15-0762
3. Dunkerton (2)15-0713
4. WACO, Wayland (1)15-0654
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck13-1447
6. West Harrison, Mondamin11-1326
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen10-121T9
8. Lynnville-Sully14-2205
9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank13-119T9
10. Exira1Elk Horn-Kimballton13-112NR

Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

